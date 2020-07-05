Advertisement

Sevier County Health Dept. resumes free COVID-19 testing

The tests are free and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to be tested.
Health leaders say that one factor of the virus spikes is how asymptomatic carriers end up with false-negative test results.
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials announced the health department will resume COVID-19 testing.

The Sevier County Health Department will begin free testing again on Monday, June 6. Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The tests are free and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to be tested.

Individuals who plan to get tested are asked to use the Blanton Drive access in the rear of the Health Dept. to receive a test.

