Virginia inmate dies after attack by cellmate

An inmate at the Red Onion State Prison in Pound has died after an apparent attack by his cellmate.
(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POUND, Va. (WYMT) — An inmate at the Red Onion State Prison in Pound has died after an apparent attack by his cellmate.

The 47-year-old inmate, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead Friday evening at the Dickenson Community Hospital, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

VADOC says the inmate was in the general population serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder.

The cellmate accused of launching the fatal attack is a 54-year-old serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking, and robbery.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

