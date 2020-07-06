Advertisement

3rd oldest elephant in North America celebrates birthday in Tennessee

Shirley celebrated her 72nd birthday at the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.
Shirley turned 72.
Shirley turned 72.(WTVF/Elephant Sanctuary)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - North America’s third oldest elephant celebrated her birthday at a sanctuary outside of Nashville.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that Shirley, an Asian elephant, celebrated turning 72 and spending 21 years at the Elephant Sanctuary located in Hohenwald, Tennessee.

The sanctuary said Shirley has lived well beyond the typical lifespan of a captive Asian elephant. She’s the oldest elephant at the sanctuary.

WTVF reported that Shirley was born in Sumatra in 1948 and was captured from the wild and sold to a circus, where she performed for more than 20 years.

Her caretakers surprised her with a strawberry-topped vegan cake, watermelon wedges, rice paper balloons and banana leaves. They also made her a birthday banner with natural tempera paint and gave her hay bales and bamboo.

WTVF reported that Shirley devoured the cake in one bite. You can see her birthday celebration here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee doctors urge mask mandates

Updated: 43 minutes ago
A group of critical care physicians is calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to do more to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

Kentucky officials identify man killed in homemade fireworks blast

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Authorities in Kentucky have identified a homeowner who was killed in an explosion allegedly sparked by homemade fireworks.

News

KPD arrests two teen girls after carjacking incident in South Knoxville

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Knoxville police said two juveniles were arrested Saturday after a carjacking incident in a Food City parking lot.

News

Federal judge blocks N.C. city ordinance limiting protests

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A federal judge has blocked for now an ordinance issued by a central North Carolina city that requires permits for protests and limits activities of demonstrators.

News

Boys & Girls Club remains open during pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Tennessee Valley Locations are taking registrations for the 2020-21 school year

Latest News

News

Knox County Grand Jury indicts two men charged with murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knox County Grand Jury released a report including two murderers who have been indicted on July 1.

Forecast

Scattered storms through midweek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Today’s spotty storms will become a bit more numerous both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

News

70-year-old man hit, killed by train in Bristol

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Bristol, Tennessee say a 70-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train early Monday morning.

News

Rare case of brain-destroying amoeba confirmed in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Department of Health confirmed a case of brain-eating amoeba in the Tampa area. Officials said one person contracted Naegleria fowleri, which is a single-cell amoeba that attacks brain tissue and is usually fatal.

News

73 drivers arrested in Knoxville over July 4th weekend, KPD says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department released their driving report over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.