70-year-old man hit, killed by train in Bristol
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Police in Bristol, Tennessee say a 70-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train early Monday morning.
WJHL reported that police identified the victim as Luther Tester. His body was found near Weaver Pike and Vance Tank Road.
The incident happened around 3:15 a.m.
Investigators said they are asking for witnesses to the incident to contact Sgt Mike Still at 423-989-5600 or via email at Mstill@bristoltn.org.
