73 drivers arrested in Knoxville over July 4th weekend, KPD says
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department released their driving report over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
According to KPD, there were 46 crashes with 0 reported fatalities.
Officers made 73 arrests with 5 DUIs.
Officers also handed out 68 citations, 52 warning citations and 18 motorist assists.
