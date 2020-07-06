73 drivers arrested in Knoxville over July 4th weekend, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department released their driving report over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to KPD, there were 46 crashes with 0 reported fatalities.

KPD officers kept a close eye on the roads all Fourth of July weekend in an effort to minimize dangerous driving. From 4 p.m. on July 3 through July 5, KPD reported:



46 crashes (0 fatalities)

73 arrests

5 DUIs

68 citations

52 warning citations

18 motorist assists pic.twitter.com/c55t9mH60U — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 6, 2020

Officers made 73 arrests with 5 DUIs.

Officers also handed out 68 citations, 52 warning citations and 18 motorist assists.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.