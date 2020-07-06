Anakeesta opens new observation tower over Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta has officially opened its new 360-degree observation tower to visitors in Gatlinburg.

Crews began working on the tower on February 26. Anakeesta said the tower will provide a 360-degree view of Gatlinburg and the Smoky Mountains.

Owner Bob Bentz designed the tower in the shape of a flower and is considered the tallest point in downtown Gatlinburg.

The $6 million project won’t only be for observation, however, it will also have slides, activities, a water play area and a glass-bottom floor. The Smokehouse Brewery will soon be included at the attraction.

“Peer 60 ft. into the garden below or admire mountain peaks as far away as Kentucky,” an Anakeesta Facebook post said.

Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway in Gatlinburg. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AnaVista Tower The tallest point in downtown Gatlinburg is now open to guests! Journey to the top of AnaVista Tower and discover 360 degree mountain views! Peer 60 ft. into the garden below or admire mountain peaks as far away as Kentucky! With so many scenic views to choose from, what's your favorite photo spot at Anakeesta?! #anavistatower #visitgatlinburg #anakeesta #vistagardens #beautifulviews Posted by Anakeesta on Wednesday, 1 July 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.