Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club remains open during pandemic

Tennessee Valley Locations are taking registrations for the 2020-21 school year
Children painting at a Boys & Girls Club location
Children painting at a Boys & Girls Club location(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley are continuing to stay open during the pandemic.

All 17 locations in the area are currently taking registrations for the upcoming school year.

Children can be enrolled in after-school or full-day programs.

After dealing with a confirmed case of the coronavirus at the North Ridge Crossing location, The President of the Tennessee Valley Locations says they are still taking extra safety measures to keep things fun.

McFadden also says staff are taking temperatures twice a day, with hand washing every hour on the hour for all kids.

The president of the area organizations says sanitation of common areas takes place every hour as well.

Cost of the summer program is free. The school year program is $50 a week with scholarships available.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee doctors urge mask mandates

Updated: 43 minutes ago
A group of critical care physicians is calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to do more to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

Kentucky officials identify man killed in homemade fireworks blast

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Authorities in Kentucky have identified a homeowner who was killed in an explosion allegedly sparked by homemade fireworks.

News

KPD arrests two teen girls after carjacking incident in South Knoxville

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Knoxville police said two juveniles were arrested Saturday after a carjacking incident in a Food City parking lot.

News

Federal judge blocks N.C. city ordinance limiting protests

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A federal judge has blocked for now an ordinance issued by a central North Carolina city that requires permits for protests and limits activities of demonstrators.

Latest News

News

3rd oldest elephant in North America celebrates birthday in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shirley celebrated her 72nd birthday at the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

News

Knox County Grand Jury indicts two men charged with murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Knox County Grand Jury released a report including two murderers who have been indicted on July 1.

Forecast

Scattered storms through midweek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Today’s spotty storms will become a bit more numerous both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

News

70-year-old man hit, killed by train in Bristol

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Bristol, Tennessee say a 70-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train early Monday morning.

News

Rare case of brain-destroying amoeba confirmed in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Department of Health confirmed a case of brain-eating amoeba in the Tampa area. Officials said one person contracted Naegleria fowleri, which is a single-cell amoeba that attacks brain tissue and is usually fatal.

News

73 drivers arrested in Knoxville over July 4th weekend, KPD says

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department released their driving report over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.