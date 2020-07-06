Boys & Girls Club remains open during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley are continuing to stay open during the pandemic.

All 17 locations in the area are currently taking registrations for the upcoming school year.

Children can be enrolled in after-school or full-day programs.

After dealing with a confirmed case of the coronavirus at the North Ridge Crossing location, The President of the Tennessee Valley Locations says they are still taking extra safety measures to keep things fun.

“We were notified that our North Ridge Crossing club had tested positive . That club was put on quarantine. It has been closed since last Monday, and will reopen this Thursday. We did a deep clean and sanitation immediately afterwards.”

McFadden also says staff are taking temperatures twice a day, with hand washing every hour on the hour for all kids.

The president of the area organizations says sanitation of common areas takes place every hour as well.

Cost of the summer program is free. The school year program is $50 a week with scholarships available.

