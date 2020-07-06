Bristol police searching for missing man with dementia

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bristol police asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 55-year-old man.

According to police, James Heath was last seen at the Burger King on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol around 10:30 p.m. on July 5.

Police said Heath suffers from dementia and a heart condition and becomes easily confused. Heath may say his name is James Darren.

Heath was last seen wearing a fluorescent green shirt, dark jeans and red shoes.

Anyone who sees Heath is asked to contact the Bristol Tennessee Police Department ar 423-989-5600.

