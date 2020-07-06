Advertisement

Bubonic Plague case diagnosed in China

While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain.
People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk past a line of people waiting to show the results of a smartphone health check app before they can enter an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Saturday, July 4, 2020. China reported a single new case of coronavirus in Beijing on Saturday, plus a few more cases elsewhere believed to have come from abroad.
People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus walk past a line of people waiting to show the results of a smartphone health check app before they can enter an outdoor shopping mall in Beijing, Saturday, July 4, 2020. China reported a single new case of coronavirus in Beijing on Saturday, plus a few more cases elsewhere believed to have come from abroad.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain, with local health authorities announcing a suspected bubonic plague case in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Authorities in the Bayannur district raised the plague warning on Sunday, ordered residents not to hunt wild animals such as marmots and to send for treatment anyone with fever or showing other possible signs of infection.

Plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people infected if not treated, primarily with several types of antibiotics.

Pneumonic plague can develop from bubonic plague and results in a severe lung infection causing shortness of breath, headache and coughing.

China has largely eradicated plague, but occasional cases are still reported, especially among hunters coming into contact with fleas carrying the bacterium. The last major known outbreak was in 2009, when several people died in the town of Ziketan in Qinghai province on the Tibetan Plateau.

Along with the coronavirus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, China has dealt with African swine fever, which has devastated pig herds.

China has gone weeks without reporting a new death from the coronavirus, and on Monday reported just one new case of local infection in the capital, Beijing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Visitors Center closes after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The center will not reopen until the employee in question has been tested.

News

McMinn County Jail suspends visitations as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
Visitations will be suspended for the entire month of July, according to Guy.

News

Anakeesta opens new observation tower over Gatlinburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
“Peer 60 ft. into the garden below or admire mountain peaks as far away as Kentucky."

News

Senate confirms Miller as US marshal in West Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump nominated Miller for the position in February.

Latest News

News

Tennessee dog alerts owner to house fire next door

Updated: 3 hours ago
A dog in Tennessee became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door.

News

KAT requiring masks for all bus riders

Updated: 3 hours ago
KAT services will return to normal operations July 6.

News

Bristol police searching for missing man with dementia

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bristol police asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 55-year-old man.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Updated: 4 hours ago
With a strong finish, DeChambeau removed all doubt that he would win the second Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Forecast

Plenty of heat but only spotty pop-ups today

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
With rain and storms developing at times this week, today is a good day to get outside with only isolated pop-ups for now.

News

Eight people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene Lake

Updated: 11 hours ago
Eight people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho and then sank, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ryan Higgins said.