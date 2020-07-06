Copper Cellar says it encourages masks, but can’t enforce them

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A post on social media had many individuals questioning why Copper Cellar was not enforcing the Knox County mask mandate.

Copper Cellar COO, Bart Fricks sent out a letter to employees that addressed the situation.

In the letter, Fricks said while Knox County issued the mask mandate that stated everyone should wear a mask inside any public buildings, there was no guidance as to how a business should enforce the mandate.

Fricks said he spoke with officials at the Knox County Health Department who said businesses will not be held responsible for individuals who do not follow the mask mandate. Health officials also said once a customer sits down at their table they are allowed to remove their mask.

“After listening to several people & the absurd Guidelines we’ve been given, Copper Cellar will go on with business as usual,” Fricks said in the letter.

Fricks told employees to direct all questions about why they are not enforcing the mask mandate to floor managers. The managers should let the customers know they are not able to enforce the guidelines and try to accommodate their concerns, according to Fricks.

“Do not make a big deal about people coming in with or without masks,” Fricks said in the letter. “Hopefully, most of the public will comply but I do not think our floor mgr’s. [sic] have time nor should they be the police of this.”

Fricks said he encourages all Copper Cellar customers to wear masks to the restaurant, but once seated at their table guests can remove the masks.

Over the past few months, the health department has come into the restaurant twice to go over safety procedures.

Fricks said all staff members are required to wear masks and are sent home if they show up without one. The only exception to the rule are for employees in situations where it is dangerous to wear a mask and certain cooks who work in front of a 550° grill or three fryers at once.

“We have followed our guidelines to the best of our ability,” said Fricks.

