Fears linger as Disney World gets ready to reopen

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom open Saturday
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Disney World is preparing to open its doors again after closing four months ago for the coronavirus pandemic.

Several new safety measures will be in place as the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen for guests on Saturday.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT open July 15.

Monique Clark has her reservation for this weekend, but she still has some worries about the virus.

"I'm not so worried about things that will have to be done differently like face masks and social distancing, that doesn't bother me, but, really, it's just other people not following the rules that makes me nervous."

The parks will be limiting their capacity and there will be temperature scans at the gate, too.

Despite those changes, some workers say Disney hasn’t done enough.

The Actors Equality Association, which represents hundreds of actors at the resort, says more should be done to protect staff, considering the number of cases of COVID-19 across the state.

