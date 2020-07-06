Federal judge blocks N.C. city ordinance limiting protests

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has blocked an ordinance issued by a central North Carolina city that requires permits for protests and limits activities of demonstrators.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued on Monday a temporary restraining order halting enforcement of the ordinance by the city of Graham for two weeks, pending a hearing on a request for a longer injunction.

Civil rights attorneys representing the NAACP’s Alamance County chapter and eight people last week sued Graham city council members and local law enforcement leaders.

Calls to bring down a Confederate monument in Graham have intensified recently since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

