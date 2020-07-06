Hamilton County leaders approve face mask mandate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT/WDEF) -Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced a county-wide mask mandate will go into effect July 10.

Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reported the announcement was made at a Monday afternoon press conference.

Hamilton County is among several Tennessee counties, including Knox County, that have moved to require masks in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

