Advertisement

Hamilton County leaders approve face mask mandate

Hamilton Co. Mayor Jim Coppinger announced a county-wide mask mandate will go into effect July 10.
Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT/WDEF) -Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced a county-wide mask mandate will go into effect July 10.

Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reported the announcement was made at a Monday afternoon press conference.

Hamilton County is among several Tennessee counties, including Knox County, that have moved to require masks in public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WDEF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD arrests two teen girls after carjacking incident in South Knoxville

Updated: moments ago
Knoxville police said two juveniles were arrested Saturday after a carjacking incident in a Food City parking lot.

News

3rd oldest elephant in North America celebrates birthday in Tennessee

Updated: moments ago
Shirley celebrated her 72nd birthday at the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.

News

Knox County Grand Jury indicts two men charged with murder

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Knox County Grand Jury released a report including two murderers who have been indicted on July 1.

Forecast

Scattered storms through midweek

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Today’s spotty storms will become a bit more numerous both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

News

70-year-old man hit, killed by train in Bristol

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Police in Bristol, Tennessee say a 70-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train early Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Rare case of brain-destroying amoeba confirmed in Florida

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health confirmed a case of brain-eating amoeba in the Tampa area. Officials said one person contracted Naegleria fowleri, which is a single-cell amoeba that attacks brain tissue and is usually fatal.

News

73 drivers arrested in Knoxville over July 4th weekend, KPD says

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Knoxville Police Department released their driving report over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

News

Suicide prevention resources in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tennessee offers multiple suicide prevention resources, and there is national help available to people in need as well.

News

Knoxville Visitors Center closes after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
The center will not reopen until the employee in question has been tested.

News

Report: Tennessee among most dependent states

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new report ranks the states from most independent to most dependent based on factors ranging from "consumer finances, the government, the job market and international trade to personal vices."