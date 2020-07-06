Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say three teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Columbus on the Fourth of July. Homicide unit detectives said officers responding to a South Linden area shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday found a 14-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old youth with apparent gunshot injuries. Two victims were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. The third victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t release their names or say which one was critically wounded. No arrests were immediately reported.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland are condemning rising gun violence and violent crime as a score of people were shot and three killed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Police say a 57-year-old man, a 50-year-old man and a 47-year-old man were killed in shootings between 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday in the city. The other victims included an 8-year-old girl shot in the arm as she sat in the back seat of a car struck by gunfire. The city’s mayor, police chief and safety director said there was “no excuse for this violent activity” and police “are actively pursuing the perpetrators.”

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach. Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.