Intoxicated Knoxville man arrested after falling asleep at the wheel

A Knoxville man was arrested Sunday after police said he fell asleep at the wheel.
Kevin Dragg, 37
Kevin Dragg, 37
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Sunday after police said he fell asleep at the wheel.

KPD officers responded to the intersection of Olive Street and Magnolia Avenue in reference to a drunk driver around 2:30 a.m. on July 5.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Kevin Dragg, 57, asleep in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado. Police said Dragg proceeded through the intersection and missed several light cycles.

After initiating a traffic stop and attempting to knock on the windows, police said they were able to wake Dragg who then sped through the light.

Dragg reportedly led police on a chase south on Olive Street and ran through the red light at the intersection.

Police said Dragg then turned left on Parkview Avenue where Knoxville fire crews were working. Dragg reportedly nearly hit a KFD firefighter. Dragg continued to lead police on a chase until he wrecked the vehicle on Dodson Avenue.

Dragg allegedly exited the car, threw a rifle over a fence and continued to flee on foot.

Dragg was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, DUI, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment and Manufacture/Delivery/Sell of Controlled Substance among other charges.

Investigators located the rifle, and after a search of Dragg and the vehicle, said they found an undisclosed denomination of U.S. currency and a large quantity of presumed marijuana.

