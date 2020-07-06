KAT requiring masks for all bus riders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit announced all riders are required to wear face masks beginning Monday, July 6.

The requirement is a part of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s latest emergency executive order that requires masks to be worn inside all city-owned buildings, including the Knoxville Station Transit Center.

According to KAT, masks will be available on each bus for anyone who does not have a face-covering upon boarding. Reusable masks will be available at KAT’s Customer Service Center.

KAT services will return to normal operations July 6.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.