KAT requiring masks for all bus riders

KAT services will return to normal operations July 6.
Knoxville Area Transit
Knoxville Area Transit
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit announced all riders are required to wear face masks beginning Monday, July 6.

The requirement is a part of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s latest emergency executive order that requires masks to be worn inside all city-owned buildings, including the Knoxville Station Transit Center.

According to KAT, masks will be available on each bus for anyone who does not have a face-covering upon boarding. Reusable masks will be available at KAT’s Customer Service Center.

