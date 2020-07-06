Knox County Grand Jury indicts two men charged with murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Grand Jury released a report that includes two men who have been indicted and charged with murder on July 1.

According to the report, James Allen and Roger England were both indicted for previous crimes in Knoxville.

Roger England has been charged with first degree murder of 25-year-old Kelsey Polk during a domestic dispute at a Knoxville residence and taken into custody by the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office on January 27.

James Allen has been charged with felony murder, first degree murder, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated burglary.

Allen was one of the three suspects arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to a shooting that killed two brothers at the Rocky Top Apartments in Knoxville.

