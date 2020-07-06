Advertisement

Knoxville man accused of pointing gun at crowd in gas station parking lot near UT campus

Surveillance video reportedly showed the suspect point the gun in the clerk’s direction, then begin to argue with a group in the parking lot before pointing his gun in the group’s direction.
Ricky Spencer, 21
Ricky Spencer, 21(KPD)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident at a gas station on Cumberland Avenue.

KPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Rocky Top Market around 5:10 a.m. on July 5.

A store clerk told officers the suspect, Ricky Spencer, came into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk before fleeing in a maroon SUV, according to reports.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Spencer point the gun in the clerk’s direction, then began to argue with a group in the parking lot before pointing his gun in the group’s direction.

Officers said they spotted the vehicle traveling west on Cumberland Avenue near 11th Street after the incident. Spencer was found in the backseat of the vehicle and the gun was found in the floorboard near Spencer.

Spencer was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Rocky Top Market declined to press additional charges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Visitors Center closes after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The center will not reopen until the employee in question has been tested.

News

Old Forge Distillery celebrates historic hometown figure with a new whiskey

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Cyclone Jim is available exclusively at Old Forge Distillery.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 52k, more than 31k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Intoxicated Knoxville man arrested after falling asleep at the wheel

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Knoxville man was arrested Sunday after police said he fell asleep at the wheel.

News

Copper Cellar says it encourages masks, but can’t enforce them

Updated: 52 minutes ago
“We have followed our guidelines to the best of our ability,” said Fricks.

Latest News

News

Young-Williams Animal Center commits to ‘empty the shelters’ following 4th of July

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Pets will be available for adoption at the main shelter at 3201 Division St., off Sutherland Avenue.

News

Man losing arm-wrestling match leads to gunshots, SWAT standoff, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jared Goffinet
A man losing several arm-wrestling contests led to gunshots and a standoff that lasted eight hours before surrendering early Monday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said in a news release.

News

KPD arrests two juveniles arrested after carjacking incident at Food City

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knoxville police said two juveniles were arrested Saturday after a carjacking incident in a Food City parking lot.

Forecast

Scattered storms through midweek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Today’s spotty storms will become a bit more numerous both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

News

McMinn County Jail suspends visitations as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 6 hours ago
Visitations will be suspended for the entire month of July, according to Guy.