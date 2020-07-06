Knoxville man accused of pointing gun at crowd in gas station parking lot near UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident at a gas station on Cumberland Avenue.

KPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Rocky Top Market around 5:10 a.m. on July 5.

A store clerk told officers the suspect, Ricky Spencer, came into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk before fleeing in a maroon SUV, according to reports.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Spencer point the gun in the clerk’s direction, then began to argue with a group in the parking lot before pointing his gun in the group’s direction.

Officers said they spotted the vehicle traveling west on Cumberland Avenue near 11th Street after the incident. Spencer was found in the backseat of the vehicle and the gun was found in the floorboard near Spencer.

Spencer was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Rocky Top Market declined to press additional charges.

