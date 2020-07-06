Knoxville Visitors Center closes after possible COVID-19 exposure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Visitors Center will be closed this week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The center announced the closure on its Facebook page due to possible secondhand contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have made the decision to close our Visitors Center this week,” the post said. “The health of our staff and guests is our priority and we thank you for understanding.”

The center will not reopen until the employee in question has been tested.

Good morning friends! Due to a possible secondhand contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, we have... Posted by Visit Knoxville on Monday, July 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.