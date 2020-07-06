Advertisement

KPD arrests two juveniles arrested after carjacking incident at Food City

Knoxville police said two juveniles were arrested Saturday after a carjacking incident in a Food City parking lot.
Police said the suspect ran off and the victim fled the scene for safety. / (KPD)
Police said the suspect ran off and the victim fled the scene for safety. / (KPD)(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said two juveniles were arrested Saturday after a carjacking incident in a Food City parking lot.

KPD officers responded to the incident at the Food City on Western Avenue around 2 p.m. on July 4. A 52-year-old woman told officers she was walking to her car when she was approached by a girl who pulled a gun and threatened her.

The suspect reportedly asked the victim for the keys to her car. After the victim gave the suspect her keys, a second suspect appeared and the two began to hit the victim with a closed fist.

KPD said the two suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a blue 2014 Ford Focus.

Officers near the scene of the incident said they saw the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the suspects over. The suspects reportedly refused to stop, initiating a police chase before the driver lost control of the car and crashed in the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club near Baxter Avenue.

According to reports, the suspects fled on foot after the crash but were eventually caught by officers.

Both suspects were identified as 15-year-old females and charged with carjacking, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

