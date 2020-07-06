KPD responds to serious motorcycle accident
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a serious accident involving a motorcycle Monday evening.
Police said the accident occurred on Highland Drive at Jenkins Road.
According to KPD’s Twitter account, the intersection was closed to through traffic.
Police asked drivers to seek alternate routes.
