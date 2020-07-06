Man losing arm-wrestling match leads to gunshots, SWAT standoff, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A man losing several arm-wrestling contests led to gunshots and a standoff that lasted eight hours before surrendering early Monday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said in a news release.

Before the standoff began, Curtis Zimmerman, 55, lost several arm-wrestling matches, became upset, and shot a gun two times inside of a home on Clubtrail Drive, Lt. Ridgell explained.

A few minutes before 1 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Clubtrail Drive for a report of a person with a gun, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found out two other people managed to get out of the home and Zimmerman was the only person inside, the release stated.

Zimmerman refused to come out of the home and a standoff with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Florence Police Department SWAT team ensued, Lt. Ridgell said in the release.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team talked with Zimmerman to negotiate his surrender throughout the early morning hours, according to the release.

Finally, around 8:30 a.m., Zimmerman surrendered and was taken into custody before he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for evaluation, explained Lt. Ridgell.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office stated in the release Zimmerman will be arrested for Wanton Endangerment and taken to the county detention center once he is released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.