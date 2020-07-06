Advertisement

Man losing arm-wrestling match leads to gunshots, SWAT standoff, sheriff’s office says

A man losing several arm-wrestling contests led to gunshots and a standoff that lasted eight hours before surrendering early Monday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said in a news release.
A man losing several arm-wrestling contests led to gunshots and a standoff that lasted eight hours before surrendering early Monday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said in a news release.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - A man losing several arm-wrestling contests led to gunshots and a standoff that lasted eight hours before surrendering early Monday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said in a news release.

Before the standoff began, Curtis Zimmerman, 55, lost several arm-wrestling matches, became upset, and shot a gun two times inside of a home on Clubtrail Drive, Lt. Ridgell explained.

A few minutes before 1 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Clubtrail Drive for a report of a person with a gun, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found out two other people managed to get out of the home and Zimmerman was the only person inside, the release stated.

Zimmerman refused to come out of the home and a standoff with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Florence Police Department SWAT team ensued, Lt. Ridgell said in the release.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team talked with Zimmerman to negotiate his surrender throughout the early morning hours, according to the release.

Finally, around 8:30 a.m., Zimmerman surrendered and was taken into custody before he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for evaluation, explained Lt. Ridgell.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office stated in the release Zimmerman will be arrested for Wanton Endangerment and taken to the county detention center once he is released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville Visitors Center closes after possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The center will not reopen until the employee in question has been tested.

News

Old Forge Distillery celebrates historic hometown figure with a new whiskey

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Cyclone Jim is available exclusively at Old Forge Distillery.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 52k, more than 31k recoveries in Tennessee

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Intoxicated Knoxville man arrested after falling asleep at the wheel

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Knoxville man was arrested Sunday after police said he fell asleep at the wheel.

News

Copper Cellar says it encourages masks, but can’t enforce them

Updated: 53 minutes ago
“We have followed our guidelines to the best of our ability,” said Fricks.

Latest News

News

Young-Williams Animal Center commits to ‘empty the shelters’ following 4th of July

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Pets will be available for adoption at the main shelter at 3201 Division St., off Sutherland Avenue.

News

KPD arrests two juveniles arrested after carjacking incident at Food City

Updated: 1 hour ago
Knoxville police said two juveniles were arrested Saturday after a carjacking incident in a Food City parking lot.

News

Knoxville man accused of pointing gun at crowd in gas station parking lot near UT campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Surveillance video reportedly showed the suspect point the gun in the clerk’s direction, then begin to argue with a group in the parking lot before pointing his gun in the group’s direction.

Forecast

Scattered storms through midweek

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Today’s spotty storms will become a bit more numerous both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

News

McMinn County Jail suspends visitations as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 6 hours ago
Visitations will be suspended for the entire month of July, according to Guy.