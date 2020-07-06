McMinn County Jail suspends visitations as COVID-19 cases rise
Visitations will be suspended for the entire month of July, according to Guy.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced the McMinn County Jail has suspended visitations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“The safety and health of our inmates, our staff, and our citizens is important to us and we appreciate your patience during this temporary suspension,” Guy said.
As of Sunday, Tennessee had 51,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
