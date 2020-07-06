McMinn County Jail suspends visitations as COVID-19 cases rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced the McMinn County Jail has suspended visitations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Visitations will be suspended for the entire month of July, according to Guy.

“The safety and health of our inmates, our staff, and our citizens is important to us and we appreciate your patience during this temporary suspension,” Guy said.

As of Sunday, Tennessee had 51,431 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.