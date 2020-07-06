Advertisement

Ohio family visiting East Tenn. leave without missing Yorkshire Terrier

Dog owners are searching for their missing pet, Zoe.
Zoe, a Yorkshire Terrier.
Zoe, a Yorkshire Terrier.(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michelle O’Day and family are hoping to find their 4-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Zoe.

O’Day told WVLT News while she and her family were out at Dollywood Splash park, their dog, Zoe, escaped from their Gatlinburg room.

O’Day said her family searched for Zoe once they got home, but were unable to find her.

While looking for the dog, she said others staying near her room told her they had seen the dog running near Highland Drive and Glades Road.

Zoe is black and brown with shaggy fur near her paws. Her owner said she should be wearing a pink collar.

O’Day and her family had to check-out of their condo and return back to Toledo, Ohio without Zoe.

If you find Zoe, you are asked to call Michelle O’Day directly at (419)-205-6222.

The family is willing to give a reward for Zoe’s return.

