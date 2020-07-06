Advertisement

Old Forge Distillery celebrates historic hometown figure with a new whiskey

Cyclone Jim
Cyclone Jim(Old Forge Distillery)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Old Forge Distillery released a limited edition, 12-year-old, single barrel Tennessee Bourbon in honor of the historic horse, Cyclone Jim.

Cyclone Jim Tennessee Bourbon was aged for a full 12 years in new charred oak barrels. The extensive aging process is six times longer than the minimum two-year aging process required for a product labeled straight bourbon.

The drink is described as a rich, deeply amber whiskey with a combination of toffee, caramel, vanilla and oak.

“Describing Cyclone Jim as a limited edition isn’t marketing hype,” says Old Forge Head Distiller Keener Shanton. “You simply can’t age a whiskey that long without nature shrinking the supply. But the taste makes it all worthwhile!”

Cyclone Jim is 110 proof and non-chill filtered in order to preserve its flavors.

“Chilling a whiskey during the filtering process can increase efficiency, but can also alter the flavor by removing natural proteins and fatty acids,” Head Distiller Shanton explains.

Cyclone Jim was in charge of cleaning the freshly harvested clay taken from the Pigeon River. As Cyclone Jim’s popularity spread, he and the pottery store became the first tourist attraction in Pigeon Forge. After Cyclone Jim retired, every horse that took on the job took his name.

“I thought it was a great name for a single-barrel bourbon,” Shanton says, “Because every bottle is a signature expression of a great spirit.”

In honor of Cyclone Jim and the town’s first tourist attraction, each bottle is specially packaged with a stoneware snifter handmade from Pigeon River Pottery.

Cyclone Jim is available exclusively at Old Forge Distillery.

