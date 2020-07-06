Plenty of heat but only spotty pop-ups today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With rain and storms developing at times this week, today is a good day to get outside with only isolated pop-ups for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with patchy fog. It’s another warm, stuffy morning with lows around 70 degrees.

Stay hydrated if you’re spending any time outside today. The cool-downs from storms are very limited, and the humidity makes it feel 4 degrees warmer in the shade.

Monday comes with a few downpours, peaking at a 20% coverage this evening. A couple of storms pop-up on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee, as well as the Smokies. A stray storm can make it down into the Valley. Yet again, we’re reaching into the low 90s Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight is mostly cloudy with a light breeze, and a low around 70 degrees.

Tuesday comes with a few more storms to develop, and a high of 91 degrees, but feels 6 degrees warmer. We’re looking at afternoon 40% coverage of our area, starting with the higher elevations and then including the Valley in the late afternoon to evening. An isolated stronger storm is possible.

Wednesday is still steamy, with a high of 92, with scattered developing rain and storms.

The rain chances take a dip, but isolated downpours and storms will still develop Thursday and Friday. This small decrease in coverage of rain gives us more room to heat. Thursday could be our hottest day this week around 95 degrees, but continuing to feel hotter.

Rain chances look to increase again late Friday through Saturday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

