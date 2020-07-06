Report: Tennessee among most dependent states

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report ranks the states from most independent to most dependent based on factors ranging from “consumer finances, the government, the job market and international trade to personal vices.”

According to the report “2020′s Most & Least Independent States” by WalletHub, Utah is the most independent state in the nation, while Kentucky is the most dependent.

Tennessee is among the most dependent, ranking at 41 on the list and coming in at sixth in WalletHub’s “Job Market Dependency” rank category. The Volunteer State is also 49th among states with the lowest percentage of households that have a rainy day fund.

Read the full report here.

