Scattered storms through midweek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today’s spotty storms will become a bit more numerous both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The heat and humidity are still the main story today as temperatures will feel 4 to 5 degrees warmer than the actual temperatures. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks if you must be outside for any period of time.

Spotty downpours will remain possible through this evening. A couple of storms will pop-up on the Plateau up into Southeastern Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee, as well as the Smokies. A stray storm may make it down into the Valley. Highs will, once again, soar into the low 90s.

A stray shower is still possible overnight, but most of the area will remain dry. The low will only drop down to around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday comes with a few more opportunities for storms to bubble up. Highs will reach 91 degrees, but it will feel 5 to 6 degrees warmer. Expect about a 40% chance of storms, starting with the higher elevations and then spilling into the Valley in the late afternoon to evening. An isolated stronger storm can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday will be another steamy day with just as many storms as Tuesday. Highs will be just as toasty in the lower 90s.

The rain chances will take a dip, but the heat will climb both Thursday and Friday. Thursday could be our hottest day this week around 95 degrees but continue to feel hotter.

Rain chances will ramp back up late Friday through Saturday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

