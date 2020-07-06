Advertisement

Senate confirms Miller as US marshal in West Tennessee

President Donald Trump nominated Miller for the position in February.
Tyreece Miller has been confirmed to serve as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee.
Tyreece Miller has been confirmed to serve as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee.(Jackson Police Department)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Senate has confirmed a deputy police chief as the new U.S. marshal for West Tennessee.

Sens. Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and Rep. David Kustoff praised last week’s vote to confirm Tyreece Miller, Jackson Police Department’s deputy chief.

President Donald Trump nominated Miller for the position in February.

Blackburn said Miller is a Marine veteran who started at the Jackson Police Department as a patrol officer in 1997 and worked his way up to deputy chief in 2016.

Miller also was appointed to the state Capitol Commission in September 2019 but left the post in February due to the U.S. marshal nomination.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

