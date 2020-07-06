Suicide prevention resources in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee offers multiple suicide prevention resources, and there is national help available to people in need as well.

Get help from the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) here. The TSPN “offers a variety of resources for members and the general public, all available for free consultation or download.”

The Jason Foundation offers a suicide helpline for anyone experiencing a crisis. You can call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text “Jason” to 741741.

The Tennessee Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers help via the National hotline 800-273-8255 or you can text by sending TALK to 741741.

The Trevor Project is “leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.” LGBTQ people can get suicide prevention services by calling 1-866-488-7386 24/7 or by texting START to 678-678.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

