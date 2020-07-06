Surveillance video shows SUV slamming into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was hurt when an SUV slammed into a Lexington home on Sunday afternoon, but a surveillance camera did catch the whole thing on video.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at a home on Highlawn Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the moment a blue Ford Explorer came careening down the street, before veering into the home and coming to a stop. The video shows three people get out of the SUV and run away.

The SUV reportedly ran over a gas meter before slamming into a corner of the home.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, there were people inside the home when it happened, but they were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters had to shore up walls of the structure before attempting to remove the vehicle.

