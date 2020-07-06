Advertisement

Tennessee doctors urge mask mandates

A group of critical care physicians is calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to do more to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Wearing masks while out in public
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A group of critical care physicians is calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to do more to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a Monday news conference, Dr. Aaron Milstone suggested the governor needs to do three things to bring Tennessee’s surging case numbers down, including saying Lee needs to require people to wear masks in public.

The doctors also want Lee to make the Tennessee Pledge enforceable.

The Pledge outlines how businesses can protect workers and customers with social distancing, masks and other measures. The doctors want Lee to give cities more authority to make rules that protect their citizens.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

