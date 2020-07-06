Advertisement

Tennessee dog alerts owner to house fire next door

A dog in Tennessee became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door.
Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois.(Franklin Fire Department)
Jul. 6, 2020
Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, woke her owner Jeff LeCates with “frantic and unusual barks” on Saturday night, a Franklin Fire Department press release said.

When LeCates opened his door to investigate, Roux burst out and LeCates saw his neighbor’s home on fire, officials said.

LeCates banged on their door, waking the family of three and their pets, and then used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived. No one in the home was injured.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said video evidence shows the homeowners throwing away fireworks and other combustibles near their trash can. Consumer fireworks are illegal in Franklin.

The woman whose home caught fire has a special place in Roux’s heart.

The press release said the woman is a dog groomer and the reason why LeCates adopted Roux 15 months ago. She knew LeCates had lost his German Shepard and Roux is a similar breed. She helped with the adoption, knowing Roux needed a home.

