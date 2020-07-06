Advertisement

Touching photos of father-son bonding moment returned to family through the power of social media

Kaye Strum captured Indy Newton's first real surfboard lesson, coached by his dad, Josh. Then, Strum took to social media to get the pictures to the family.(Kaye Strum)
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was the perfect day for a surf lesson for Indy Newton and his dad, Josh. The sun was shining, the water was nearly flat, and the Fourth of July holiday flooded the beach with people. A picture-perfect moment on a picture-perfect day. If only someone was around to capture. Luckily for them, Kaye Strum was there.

“What an awesome dad he is to take him out. And what a beautiful day. It was calm, it was nice. It was a great day for him to be out there teaching his son to do this,” said Strum. “It just touched my heart, and brought back my grandkids that young,” said Strum.

The only problem – she had no way of getting in touch with the family. So, she did what anyone else would do these days: She took to social media. And through the power of Facebook, she was able to find the family within an hour.

Josh Newton coaches his son, Indy in his first real surfboard lesson.
“It was just lucky that they live here and it’s just lucky that somebody knew them,” said Strum.

A new surfer, and a new five-year-old, Indy’s first real lesson, and a special moment with his dad, Josh, could now be remembered forever.

“It’s not just about surfing but it’s about taking every opportunity to make it a special moment with your kids and I think those are the things that’ll last a lifetime,” said Josh Newton.

With the photos delivered, and the pair meeting their secret photographer Monday for the first time, that moment was captured to live on with the Newtons for good.

“Just seeing him be brave, be courageous. As a dad, I want all of my kids to know that God’s got a great purpose for them. To encourage people, and to help people,” said Newton.

Helping people just as Indy’s dad, mentor, and best friend had helped build him up – and to possibly go pro one day, as Indy is dreaming of.

