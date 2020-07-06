Advertisement

UT grads become Black business owners during pandemic, movement

In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been a push to support black owned businesses across the country.
By Arial Starks
Jul. 5, 2020
Two University of Tennessee graduates, Tiajah Hambrick and Amaya Linsey, both black women, started their own businesses over the last several months.

Amaya Lindsay, 23, started an online candle company she named Altruistic Love. She launched the business July 1 after being furloughed from her job during the pandemic.

“I was pretty much looking for something to do in the meantime-not necessarily to start a business, but to find something to pass the time and I ended up running across DIY videos about candle making and it really stuck with me,” said Linsey.

She sold out of all of her products within the first 24 hours of her launch date.

“I actually cried the day I launched because I didn’t expect it to be so well received,” Linsey said.

Tiajah Hambrick, 23, started her skin care company, Muse Soap and Co., a few months ago, also in the midst of the pandemic. She said she got the idea for her company after struggling with skin conditions like psoriasis over the years.

“Once I figured out how to help myself-I knew I wanted to help others,” Hambrick said.

Hambrick said the recent push to support Black-owned businesses has her own business booming. She likes to support other businesses like Amaya’s candle company to keep the momentum going.

“Watching her sell out on her first day is just really dope to me,” Hambrick said about Linsey’s success. “I just feel like its so inspiring to just watch not only a woman succeed, but a black woman. I feel really proud just supporting other black people and having those dollars circulate in our community, that could solve a lot of issues and handle a lot of problems for us.”

Both women want for consumers to unlearn the negative stereotypes about black owned businesses.

“There’s some small black business out there that are just as good, if not better than one of those big companies-they just haven’t been given the opportunity,” said Hambrick.

“I feel like this is something that we should have been doing years ago, but the fact that we’re finally here, I love being apart of the movement,” Linsey added.

The two women plan to collaborate in the future.

If you would like to support a black-owned business in Knoxville, here is a list of some to choose from.

