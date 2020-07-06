Advertisement

Young-Williams Animal Center commits to ‘empty the shelters’ following 4th of July

Pets will be available for adoption at the main shelter at 3201 Division St., off Sutherland Avenue.
Ringo / Source: Young-Williams Animal Center
Ringo / Source: Young-Williams Animal Center
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young Williams Animal Center announced it will partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host a summer adoption event in an attempt to “empty the shelters” and find forever homes for homeless pets.

The event will take place July 10-12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from 1-2 p.m. for quiet time.

“It is always a busy time for our shelter following the 4th of July, as fireworks can cause pets to panic and run away,” Young-Williams Animal Center CEO Janet Testerman says. “Our hope is that they will be reunited with their owners and that ‘Empty the Shelters’ will ensure the animals at our shelter find a loving home. The more adoptions we have, the more space opens up for stray and lost pets.”

Pets will be available for adoption at the main shelter at 3201 Division St., off Sutherland Avenue. During this period the adoption fees will be $25 or less.

“The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

Young-Williams Animal Center will work with interested adopters to schedule meet-and-greet appointments following local COVID-19 guidelines.

Adoption staff will help potential adopters find the right pet and complete the application process online, over the phone and by email.

Every animal adopted at Young-Williams Animal Center during the promotion period will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration.

“Bringing awareness to adoptable animals in shelters is a priority for BPF,” Bissell said. “Over four years, the Empty the Shelters program continues to prove that with a little patience and research, you can find any breed you’re looking for at a shelter near you. It’s really a win-win for homeless pets and adopters.”

