4 Nashville bars remained open over 4th of July weekend despite order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Four bars in downtown Nashville remained open over the Fourth of July weekend despite orders to close to contain the community spread of COVID-19.

On July 2, Mayor John Cooper announced the city would be reverting back to phase two due to a surge in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The modified phase required bars that were previously allowed to reopen at half-capacity to close again before the holiday weekend.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported the Metro Public Health Department said three bars, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, FGL House and Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge, remained open on Friday night. After a visit from the health department, each bar agreed to close.

On Saturday, Nashville Underground remained open and also agreed to close following a visit from the health department.

Mayor Cooper said bars are one of the six main sources COVID-19 has been spreading in Nashville.

