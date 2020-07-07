Alcoa City Schools answers questions before ‘20-’21 school year

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Alcoa City Schools parent wanted to make sure her five kids will have their safest school year.

“We’ve really been heavily emphasizing how important it is to be safe at home and at church,” said Selisha Corpening.

Corpening wanted her kids to be extra careful at school this year making sure they’re wearing masks, practicing social distancing and frequently washing their hands.

“It needs to be a daily reminder I think,” said Corpening, “And the teachers just leading by example and doing those things to really show the kids how important it is to be safe.”

She also planned to keep them off the bus this school year.

As Alcoa City Schools continued to finalize its plans, Dr. Keri Prigmore, the Director of Attendance and Coordinated Health, said schools are excluded from Governor Lee’s Executive Order 50 which states no gatherings of 50 people or more.

But the school system said it was taking precautions. Students will return in staggered, smaller groups on July 22 and the system will offer virtual learning as well.

“I’m just thankful that they’re going to be able to go back and things are going to be safe for them,” said Corpening.

Corpening told WVLT she struggled with virtual learning in the spring being a single mom of five. But she’s now hopeful the school year will be safe enough for students to continue their education in class.

The Tennessee Department of Education said all school districts in the state are required to submit continuous learning plans, for virtual education, by July 24.

