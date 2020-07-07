Advertisement

City of Knoxville plans meeting to discuss plans for site of Fort Kid

The City of Knoxville is planning on holding a public meeting to discuss improvement plans for Fort Kid.
Fort Kid / Source: (WVLT)
Fort Kid / Source: (WVLT)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The City of Knoxville is planning on holding a public meeting to discuss improvement plans for a new Fort Kid. The original site was demolished in April.

According to the City of Knoxville, the meeting will be held on Thursday, July 16 at the Civic Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The City, Public Building Authority and Hedstrom Landscape Architects plan to unveil drawings for a new playground.

The city also plans to hold the meeting virtually through Community Television of Knoxville.

