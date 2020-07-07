Driver suffers minor injuries after car flips over James White Parkway ramp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials responded to an accident on the James White Parkway Monday night.

KFD said crews along with AMR and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a vehicle accident where a driver had flipped over on the James White Parkway Ramp from I-40 East at around 9:32 p.m.

Upon arrival, responders found a blue SUV partially hanging over the retaining wall that goes over Magnolia Avenue. KFD was able to remove the driver. Investigators said she suffered only minor injuries.

As of 11 p.m., the road had been cleared.

