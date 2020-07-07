Advertisement

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist are the first two products to get the approval, which allows parent company Reckitt Benckiser to legally make claims that the product can kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

The EPA has previously listed 420 disinfectants based on tests with viruses that are harder to kill than the coronavirus, but the two Lysol products are the first to be successfully tested against SARS-CoV-2.

Regulators suggest people using these disinfectants should pre-clean surfaces with soap and water if the surface is visibly dirty. Users should also make sure the disinfectant remains on the surface for the contact time listed on the instructions. The EPA test shows Lysol Disinfectant Spray can kill the virus at two minutes of use.

The EPA has a list of all disinfectant products that meet the criteria necessary to kill the coronavirus. The disinfectants are meant for surfaces, not humans.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy resigns amid investigation into off-duty DUI

Updated: moments ago
A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy announced his resignation amid an investigation into an off-duty DUI charge.

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The U.S. Marine Corps said one person sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning after an active shooter was reported at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.

Latest News

News

TBI releases 2019 hate crime data, violence against law enforcement officers report

Updated: 47 minutes ago
According to the report, the number of incidents indicated as “bias-motivated,” decreased by 36 percent.

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 1 hours ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

National

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.