Help the Tennessee Highway Patrol win best-looking patrol car contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is entering into the nationwide best-looking patrol car contest, and they’re asking for your help.

THP says patrol cars from all highway patrol and state police agencies in the country are being considered in the contest.

You can vote for THP by going here. Voting ends July 22 at 12 p.m. THP says to vote, you just need to scroll down the contest voting page and click on THP’s picture.

We are asking everyone to please support the Tennessee Highway Patrol in the nationwide best-looking patrol car contest.... Posted by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.