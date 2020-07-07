Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A company partly owned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is among those that received loans from a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program. The data released Monday shows DeWine Seeds-Silver Dollar Baseball received a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for a range of $150,000 to $350,000. The company owns the Asheville Tourists, a minor league baseball team in North Carolina, which was purchased by the governor’s family in 2010. DeWine’s son, Brian DeWine, currently serves as president of the baseball team. The Paycheck Protection Program’s objective is to help smaller businesses stay open and keep Americans employed during the pandemic.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Sackler, one of the co-owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, has died at 65. His death was noted in a legal filing and confirmed by the company. The Connecticut-based drug company is seeking bankruptcy protection as a means to settle thousands of lawsuits claiming the Connecticut-based company helped spark an opioid addiction epidemic that has been linked to more than 430,000 Americans since 2000. The company’s settlement plan calls for the family, which has been listed among America’s wealthiest, to pay at least $3 billion and give up ownership of Purdue.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The police chief of Toledo says he is temporarily suspending use of single-officer patrols following the shooting death of an officer gunned down in a store parking lot by an intoxicated man holding a beer. Chief George Kral said the suspension will be in effect while officials consider ways to increase officer safety. Officer Anthony Dia was shot in the chest just after midnight Friday in the parking lot of a Home Depot and was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was wearing a bulletproof vest but Kral said the round entered at a point “where there was no coverage.”

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen in October of 1951. In 2014, they earned the distinction of being the world’s oldest set of conjoined twins shortly before their 63rd birthday. The brothers appeared in carnivals and circuses as a sideshow attraction and their income support their family for years. They retired from the entertainment industry in 1991. The Montgomery County coroner said they died of natural causes.