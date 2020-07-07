Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

STRONGSVILLE, Ojio (AP) — An 8-year-old boy who went missing while staying at a hotel in a Cleveland suburb has been found dead in the hotel pool. Police responded to the Strongsville Holiday Inn around 3 p.m. Monday after Christopher Johnson, of East Cleveland, was reported missing. Authorities and family members then spent several hours searching the hotel and the surrounding area until the boy was found around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on the cause or manner of death. Authorities said the boy had disabilities, but did not provide further information.

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart. On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.

UNDATED (AP) — A custom casket is being built for the funeral of the world’s longest-surviving conjoined twins, who died July 4 in Ohio of natural causes. Their younger brother Jim Galyon said Tuesday that he’s received an outpouring of support following their deaths. Donnie and Ronnie Galyon appeared at carnivals and on cruises as a sideshow attraction. Jim Galyon said that their income supported their family for years. They retired from entertaining in 1991. A funeral with family and friends is scheduled for next week to allow time to build a casket large enough for the twins. They died of congestive heart failure at the age of 68.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that its executive director has been replaced by an interim leader while the organization searches for a permanent replacement. Board of directors president Dan Leffingwell said Monday that Jerry Snodgrass had been replaced by interim executive director Bob Goldring. Director of Communications Tim Stried says that the board of directors felt it imperative to take the leadership of OHSAA in a different direction. Snodgrass served as executive director since 2018 and spent 12 years with the association. Formerly the OHSAA senior director of operations, Goldring has served with the association for 25 years.