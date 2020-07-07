Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is requiring residents of seven Ohio counties hardest hit by the coronavirus to wear a mask when out in public. The order affecting residents of Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull counties takes effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ohio saw 948 reported cases Tuesday, pushing the total probable and reported cases statewide to 58,904. Tuesday's hospitalization count of 134 was the highest number in at least 21 days. The mask mandate comes after DeWine announced last week that he will not be issuing a statewide mandate as have a number of other states, including Ohio’s neighbor, West Virginia.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer gunned down in a store parking lot last weekend left behind a letter for his family in case he was killed on the job. Toledo officer Anthony Dia’s cousin read from the letter during a memorial service on Tuesday. In it, he wrote, “I hope I died with bravery.” Dia was shot and killed by an intoxicated man early Saturday. Police say the 57-year-old man fled into a wooded area and was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Toledo's mayor says Dia was loyal throughout his life and during his final moments.

COLUMBUS (AP) — One of three abortion clinics in Columbus will soon close its doors after nearly 50 years of operation, leaving Ohio with eight clinics. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that Founder’s Women’s Health Center will close this month after 47 years of service. Gabriel Mann, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio’s communications manager, says the closure is due to retirement and is not related to “any state actions, legislative or administrative.” The clinic declined to issue a comment to the media. The Greater Columbus Right to Life executive director wrote a letter to supporters announcing the closure and claiming it as a result of the group’s efforts.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A woman whose body was found in a barrel at an Ohio home last week has been identified, but the cause of her death remains under investigation. The Butler County coroner’s office said the remains of 21-year-old Cecily Cornett of Somerville were found June 30 in the barrel at the residence in Middletown, roughly halfway between Cincinnati and Dayton. The cause and manner of her death were listed as pending. A man was arrested on charges of gross abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering and failure to report a crime or death.