‘I will not stand for this:' VFL Darrell Taylor responds after video of racist rant goes viral

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT/ WJHL) - Vol For Life Darrell Taylor tweeted in reaction to a viral video of a woman in a Tennessee Vols t-shirt who yelled racist remarks at a Black Lives Matter rally in Elizabethton.

The woman captured on camera saying “white lives matter, white lives are better” was identified as Sonya Holt. An unidentified man seen standing next to Holt can be heard saying, “We should have kept you *expletive* slaves, that’s what we should’ve done.”

Warning: The following video contains graphic language.

Somewhere in Tennessee. Come get y’all peoples🤔🤦🏾‍♂️



1 of 2, videos. pic.twitter.com/avZKAeBgHS — Jimmy ✊🏾 #PowerToThePeople (@Jwheels_74) July 5, 2020

Former Vols football player Darrell Taylor reacted to the viral video Monday night.

“How could you even be wearing this shirt with those words coming out of your mouth,” said Taylor on Twitter. “smh it’s just disgusting and disrespectful and Tennessee is the best fan base in college football but I will not stand for this and will NEVER respect or love a fan that feels this way!! #Change "

How could you even be wearing this shirt with those words coming out of your mouth smh it’s just disgusting and disrespectful and Tennessee is the best fan base in college football but I will not stand for this and will NEVER respect or love a fan that feels this way!! #Change https://t.co/2AfVDGAy0F — Darrell Taylor Jr (@darrelltaylorst) July 7, 2020

Keith Family Vision in Johnson City confirmed to WJHL that Holt is no longer an employee at their offices following the incident.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department, the majority of participants at the rally were peaceful and no arrests were made.

Darrell Taylor formerly played as a Vols linebacker and was drafted by the Seahawks earlier in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.