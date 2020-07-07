Knox Co. hosting Second Saturday Concert Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials announced it will be hosting a free Second Saturday Concert Series starting Saturday, July 11 running through September 12.

The concert will take place at The Cove as the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department oversees the live entertainment.

“This is one of our biggest events of the summer and we’re excited that we can bring it back again this year,” Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Folks come from across the region to listen to music, have a picnic and check out our parks, which are some of the nicest places in the area.”

The dates and bands performing are:

July 11: Rockin Fellerz (The Cove) and Davis Mitchell (Clayton Park)

Aug. 8: Left Foot Dave and the Magic Hats (The Cove) and Wild Blue Yonder (Clayton Park)

Sept. 12: Kudzu (The Cove) and Jay Dee (Clayton Park)

The concerts will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food. Knox County Parks and Recreation said no alcohol is allowed.

Following the state’s proposed guidelines for live events outside, singers must stay 15 feet from the audience and crowds can gather in groups of six but must remain six feet apart from others.

For more information visit the Parks and Rec Facebook page and Twitter page.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.