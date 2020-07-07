Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy resigns amid investigation into off-duty DUI
A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy announced his resignation amid an investigation into an off-duty DUI charge.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Deputy William Barnes was given a misdemeanor citation for driving under the influence after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on June 11, according to KCSO.
Barnes resigned on July 3.
Officials said an internal investigation into the matter remains ongoing.
In a press release, Sheriff Tom Spangler said he is “deeply disappointed in the deputy’s actions and lack of judgment.”
