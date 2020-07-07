Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy resigns amid investigation into off-duty DUI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy announced his resignation amid an investigation into an off-duty DUI charge.

Deputy William Barnes was given a misdemeanor citation for driving under the influence after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on June 11, according to KCSO.

Barnes resigned on July 3.

Officials said an internal investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

In a press release, Sheriff Tom Spangler said he is “deeply disappointed in the deputy’s actions and lack of judgment.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.