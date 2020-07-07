Advertisement

Knox County task force member lays out ideal safety plan for students

Students will be heading back to school next month, but the system is still working to answer dire questions on how children and staff will be kept safe from COVID-19.
Knox County Schools are working with the community, parents and students to map out a safe and realistic plan for school safety.
Knox County Schools are working with the community, parents and students to map out a safe and realistic plan for school safety.(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students will be heading back to school next month, but the system is still working to answer dire questions on how children and staff will be kept safe from COVID-19.

Knox County School is pushing for a safe plan to phase students back after coronavirus abruptly ended the school year. They asked parents if they were comfortable sending their students back during this pandemic.

Half of them said yes, including parents like Ibrahim Guye.

“At the same time, we worry about the safety, too,” Guye said.

Though, he still has questions like how could social distancing be enforced on a bus and will he be able to juggle at-home learning on some days for two sons if that becomes an option.

“Some of us, we’re working. So, that means someone has to be home to supervise the kids,” Guye said.

Sam Brown is one of nine community task force members adding an extra safety net to the district’s ultimate plan. He said his community has expressed concerns surrounding internet access now that every student will receive their own computer this year.

“The safety and the health of your children and the students of KCS is absolutely paramount in every conversation at every task force,” Brown, District 1 Task Force member, said.

There’s a survey up that would address his worry, so he asks parents to take it before its July 7th deadline.

“I would like to see a plan that focuses on prioritizing and making sure that every family and every student is able to get the internet access. Then, also make sure that we take a serious look at nutrition,” Brown said.

He also said the task force all agrees temperatures should be taken at school and hybrid style learning could work for students.

" I think that provides an opportunity for there to be less crowding in the school. So, you can practice social distancing a little easier if you have students with the option to do school at home.”

One of the biggest hurdles he said is bus safety, which has come up in recent meetings but needs further assessment.

“Our students of Knox County can still be educated and no disparities will be created, because I know in a time of crises, that’s also a time where more disparities could be made,” Brown said.

Brown said crafting such a plan that will address everyone’s needs will take a lot of hard work, but it’s work he and many others are putting in to create a safe environment.

Parents can expect an initial plan by next week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered storms through midweek

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Today’s spotty storms will become a bit more numerous both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

News

Driver suffers minor injuries after car flips over James White Parkway ramp

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knoxville officials responded to an accident on the James White Parkway Monday night.

News

Knoxville church celebrates WWII veteran, long-time Knoxville resident’s 99th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Calvary Baptist Church celebrated WWII veteran and long-time Knoxville resident’s 99th birthday with a drive-by parade Monday evening.

News

KPD: Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a serious accident involving a motorcycle Monday evening.

Latest News

News

Students inspire school bus driver to get teaching degree

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Massachusetts school bus driver said the students he drove to school inspired him to get back into the classroom, and now he has a degree.

News

Target pulls Washington Redskins merchandise from online store

Updated: 3 hours ago
Target has pulled Washington Redskins merchandise from its online store among controversy that the NFL team faces again amid new pressure to change its name.

News

4 Nashville bars remained open over 4th of July weekend despite order

Updated: 3 hours ago
Four bars in downtown Nashville remained open over the Fourth of July weekend despite orders to close to contain the community spread of COVID-19.

News

Man killed in fire at Nashville storage facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say a man was killed in a fire at a Nashville storage facility Saturday night.

News

Knox County restaurants test out mask requirements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
With the mask order in place, restaurants and customers have been figuring out who should be wearing them and for how long.

News

Touching photos of father-son bonding moment returned to family through the power of social media

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
A picture-perfect moment on a picture-perfect day. If only someone was around to capture. Luckily for one father-son duo, Kaye Strum was there.