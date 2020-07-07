Knoxville church celebrates WWII veteran, long-time Knoxville resident’s 99th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Calvary Baptist Church celebrated a WWII veteran and long-time Knoxville resident’s 99th birthday with a drive-by parade Monday evening.

J.O. Gates has been battling cancer and hasn’t been able to attend his beloved church for several months.

Pastor Dan Riley brought the church to Gates’ home to wish him a Happy Birthday and belated Independence Day.

“It was a fun event that I hope encouraged the Gates and reminded them that their church remembers and loves them,” said Riley.

